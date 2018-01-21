PH Catholics mark Feast of Santo Niño

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Christina I. Hermoso and Leslie Ann G. Aquino

Catholics from across the country celebrate the Feast of the Santo Niño (Child Jesus) today.

Processions honoring the Child Jesus will be held in different parts of the country.

Among those that will hold a procession is the Santo Niño de Tondo Parish in Manila starting at 4 a.m.

In Malolos City, Bulacan, the grand Santo Niño procession will be held at 6 p.m. at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.



Many devotees holding Santo Niño images are expected to participate in the procession. Some dress their images in costumes depicting different professions.

Devotees in the procession dance and shout “Viva Santo Niño” in unison while carrying their images.

Traditionally celebrated every third Sunday of January, the Feast of the Santo Niño traces its roots back to the 16th century when Princess Joanna of Cebu was given an image by Ferdinand Magellan, the Portuguese explorer who discovered the Philippines.

It is considered as one of the most popular Philippine festivals because of the belief that the Santo Niño, like any innocent child, will be able to grant their most fervent wish.

A Catholic priest has asked the faithful to remain childlike in their faith as they celebrate the Feast of Santo Niño.

“May we remain childlike in front of God, listening and following His will so that the Feast of the Santo Niño will truly be an instrument of change not only in our lives but for the whole country,” Father Anton Pascual said.

A Roman Catholic Church leader has reminded the faithful of the importance of “growing in faith” on the Feast of Santo Niño.

“The Infant Jesus did not remain an infant. As the Child Jesus grew, as narrated in the Scriptures, when Jesus grew in wisdom and in God’s favor, so too, must we. Our beliefs and devotion to the Santo Niño challenge our faith. We must grow not only literally but more importantly, figuratively. That is, we must grow in faith,” stressed Balanga Bishop Ruperto C. Santos, chairperson of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People.

Related

comments