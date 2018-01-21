Robin unexpectedly joins JoChard tandem

A MATTER OF TIME BUT – It was a foregone conclusion that Jodi Sta. Maria and Richard Yap would team up in a matter of time. A follow-up to their very successful tandem in the daytime soap “Be Careful with My Heart” was in order.



But wait, Robin Padilla unexpectedly joined the JoChard tandem in “Sana Dalawa ang Puso,” which premieres this month on ABS-CBN. Whoever thought of casting Robin in the romcom deserves a pat on the back, perhaps cash reward or another assignment.

Robin triggers more interest in “Sana Dalawa ang Puso,” a show to look forward to.

•

AT HIS BEST – Colleague Mario Escobar Bautista notes that Robin is at his best in light comedy roles, some kind of naughty but nice guy. As they say, “Maginoo pero medyo bastos.” The audience loves him that way.

Mario recalls the success of his last movie with Sharon Cuneta, “Unexpectedly Yours,” as compared to his serious roles which didn’t do well at the box-office.

Come to think of it, Robin won an Urian for a comedy, “La Visa Loca.”

Colleague Aster Amoyo says, “Robin plus JoChard…wagi ang show.”

•

DUAL ROLE – Jodi plays a dual role in “Sana Dalawa ang Puso,” Lisa the feisty boss and Mona the hardworking “tibo” (read lesbian).

Lisa’s world turns upside down when her father, Juancho Laureano (Christopher de Leon), betroths her to Martin Co (Richard Yap), the son of a business rival. She decides to run away and hide and live with one of their workers, Leo Tabayoyong (Robin Padilla).

By the way, Mona and Lisa are not related to each other. “Magkamukha lang,” says Jodi who proves equal to doing opposite characters.

So there.

•

FIRST OF – From contributor Mel Caparas this item.

The Ishin-denshin Int’l Music Festival will be held on Feb. 10 at the Mall of Asia Open Grounds. The first-of-its-kind musicfest aims to make the link between Filipino and Japanese music lovers stronger.

Ishin-denshin is a Japanese idiom which means, “What the mind thinks, the hearts transmits.”

Set to perform are Bamboo, Ely Buendia, Apl de Ap, Itchyworms, Rocksteady, Beni, Beverly, Maria Gow, DJ Ace Ramos, DJ Shoyd, DJ Hello Kitty, and Absolute Play. Produced by Monde Luce headed by its president Irizuki Kazuyoshi. Proceeds will go to Manny Paquiao’s foundation to help the people of Marawi.

