Santo Niño devotees show devotion in Lakbayaw Festival

By Analou de Vera

Thousands of Catholic devotees showed their unwavering devotion to the Santo Niño or Child Jesus during the Lakbayaw Festival marking the Feast of the Santo Niño today.



They danced on the street and paraded various images of the Child Jesus in a procession that started at 8 a.m. at the Santo Niño de Tondo Parish Church.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police District spokesperson, said almost 20,000 people participated in the procession as of 1:30 p.m. yesterday.

Among the devotees who showed their devotion was Teresita de Jesus, 67, who was holding an image of the Child Jesus in front of Sto. Niño de Tondo Parish Church as she waited for her friend, who was then buying souvenirs, to return.

De Jesus, from Catmon, Malabon City, said that she is a devotee of the Santo Niño for more than 30 years.

“Ang alam ko lang, bata pa ako talagang nakikipiyesta ako dito talagang dumarayo ako,” she said, smiling.

De Jesus said that she always prays for the good health of her family, particularly 26-year-old grandchild who is suffering a stomach illness. “Nagkaroon sya ng sakit at pinagdadasal ko na sana ay hindi na sya maoperahan at gumaling na sya,” she said.

Despite being poor, De Jesus is hopeful that her family will overcome this problem with the grace of the Sto. Niño.

