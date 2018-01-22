Gov’t firm vs MIASCOR

The government is standing firmly behind the contract termination of MIASCOR Groundhandling Corp. for the protection of the traveling public from baggage theft.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque explained that the aviation services provider has nothing to appeal for reconsideration since the contract has already expired.

Roque also assured there will be uninterrupted aviation ground services amid plans to recruit new personnel or retain qualified MIASCOR workers.

“The contract of MIASCOR is expired,” Roque said amid reports the company plans to ask President Duterte to reconsider his position.

“The position of MIAA following the order of the President is not to renew because of many pilferage cases of MIASCOR both in NAIA and Clark to protect the OFW. So nothing to appeal as there is no existing contract,” he added.

The cases involving MIASCOR include the theft committed against the wife of a Turkish diplomat and the alleged involvement of a MIASCOR supervisor in illegal drugs, according to Roque.

Roque stressed the need to look to the “bigger picture” in which the “national interest is of paramount importance.”

“In particular, we need to protect airport travelers from baggage theft, especially overseas Filipino workers who work so hard to earn a living, and to make sure that potential tourists and investors are not turned off by such incidents at the airport,” he said. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

