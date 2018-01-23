37 hurt in multiple vehicle mashup

By Yas D. Ocampo

37 persons were injured following a vehicular accident that occurred in Barangay Buhangin Proper, Buhangin District, Davao City around 11 a.m. yesterday.



According to a report, a passenger bus owned by the Holy Trinity Bus Lines hit four vehicles before ramming into the Davao TLCO Hardware along C.P. Garcia Highway.

Bus driver Diosdado Sabay and his conductor are among those in critical condition.

Police believe the brake of the bus malfunctioned, causing the multiple vehicle collision.

The bus came from Tagum City, Davao del Norte, and was bound to a bus terminal in Ecoland.

Prior to crashing into the hardware store, the bus hit two jeepneys, a tricycle, and a van.

