AYOUNG LINGO – A friend, knowing Highspeed’s interest in words – old and new alike – provides samples of millennial-speak, starting with “beshie,” meaning best friend.



Used in a sentence : Angelica Panganiban and Glaiza de Castro may well call each other “beshie.” They belong to competing channels, but in their friendship there’s no such thing as network war.

“Adulting” – living independently. As in, after almost 30 years, Atom Araullo is “adulting” – meaning leaving his parents’ house and residing solo in a condo.

By the way, when will his starrer, Mike de Leon’s “Citizen Jake,” be shown in commercial theaters?

Many Atom fans were “agit” – agitated, frustrated, annoyed – when Mike opted not to show it in last year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

“Shokot” – afraid,scared – really a “beki expression. As in: “Shokotakoakosalespu (cop).”

“Fam,” endearing term, addressed to Bro or Sis, or anyone for that matter.

“G” (meaning game) – okay, yes, agree. Repeat “G” several times if the answer is “Okay na okay, yes,yes,yes.”

“OG” – “Original Gangster” – not flattering, of course.

“Thirsty” – No amout of water or soda can quench this thirst. This one is looking for sex.

“Imba” – imbalance, left speechless, awesome.

“Woke” – aware of national issues – as all millennials should be.

BANISHED – Enough of millennial-speak and on to banished or banned words as released by Northern Michigan’s Lake Superior State University.

Banished from the Queen’s English for misuse, overuse, and general uselessness.

“Let me ask you this,” “impactful,” “nothing-burger,” “tons,” “dish, “drill down,” “let that sink in,” and most especially “fake news.’

Also, “pre-owned,” “ onboarding/off boarding,” “hot water heater,” “gig economy,” and “covfefe.”

