PBA DL: Go for Gold rallies past Gamboa

By JEROME LAGUNZAD

Games Today

(Pasig City Sports Center)

2 p.m. – Wang’s Basketball vs AMA

4 p.m. – Zark’s Burgers vs Batangas

Newcomer Go for Gold rallied past Gamboa Coffee Mix, 75-68, yesterday to set its 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup title bid in motion at the Pasig City Sports Center.



New recruit Justin Gutang banged in a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds on top of two blocks while J-Jay Alejandro, Matt Salem, Unique Naboa and Senagalese center Clement Leutcheu made ample contributions on both ends to help the Scratchers complete their fightback over the fast-starting Coffee Lovers.

The victory, which enabled Go for Gold to earn a share of the lead with title favorite Marinerong Pilipino, came at a price as top guard Kent Salado went down with a suspected medial collateral ligament injury in his right knee late in the third canto.

Instead of getting rattled, the Scratchers used Salado’s abrupt exit as a rallying point as went on a telling 19-9 run in the final period that allowed them to take control with under four minutes to play.

“I think our defense was very good,” said Go for Gold coach Charles Tiu, pleased with how his wards limited Gamboa to just 15 points in the final 10 minutes. “We also cut down our turnovers, we rebounded well and we executed well. We really made the right decisions in the fourth.”

Down by as many as 10 points in the first half and still behind by one at the start of the final frame, the Scratchers forced the Coffee Lovers out of their comfort zone.

Alejandro kept the Scratchers offensively with a game-high seven assists, setting the tables for the likes of Leutcheu and Salem, before Naboa joined the fray by draining six points, capped by a left corner triple to give Go for Gold a 71-62 lead.

The Scores:

GO FOR GOLD 75 – Leutcheu 14, Gaco 13, Gutang 10, Salado 9, Naboa 8, Salem 8, Alejandro 5, Dixon 3, Pili 2, San Juan 2, Domingo 1.

GAMBOA COFFEE MIX-ST. CLARE 68 – Dionisio 19, Rubio 11, Pare 10, Ambuludto 8, Hallare 6, Rebugio 6, Jackson 4, Acuno 2, Bitoon 2, Alcober 0.

Quarters: 14-19, 30-33, 52-53, 75-68.

