PBA: Guiao fined P11,000

The PBA Commissioner’s Office yesterday fined NLEX coach Yeng Guiao P11,000 for his actions during a heated exchange with San Miguel star Chris Ross in Friday’s game but found no evidence proving that the fiery mentor uttered a racial slur at the Fil-American guard.



Officer-In-Charge Willie Marcial said in a statement that the league couldn’t prove claims by the San Miguel camp that Guiao said the “N-word” at Ross in the altercation that occurred with 1:43 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Beermen’s 109-98 victory at the Cuneta Astrodome.

“Upon review of the incident, consulting possible witnesses to the event and discussing the matter with both parties, the alleged racist remark attributed to Coach Guiao could not be established,” Marcial said. “Coach Guiao has denied such allegation while Chris Ross has opted to move forward and said that he would not want to discuss the matter further.”

Guiao repeatedly denied using the slur which is considered derogatory among black people while Ross posted an Instagram story containing the words “Racism is never justifiable” moments after the exchange.

