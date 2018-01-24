In love, does age really matter?

7 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION – That’s one of the questions asked in the movie “Changing Partners.”

It’s really a case-to-case basis. Some May-December marriages or partnerships don’t work. But then others do.

Think of Lipa Congresswoman Vilma Santos and Sen. Ralph Recto or celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho. Or movie-TV actress and executive Charo Santos and noted architect Cesar Concio.



The President of France’s First Lady is old enough to be his mother. But they remain very much in love.

CAST – Now let’s go back to “Changing Partners,” released by Star Cinema,which provides these production notes.

Directed by Dan Villegas and written by Lilit Reyes and Vincent de Jesus, “Changing Partners” was an official multi-awarded entry to the 2017 Cinema One Originals Films Festival.

Based on a PETA musicale play of the same title created by Vincent de Jesus, “Changing Partners”revolves around Alex and Cris who are celebrating their first anniversary as a live-in-couple. Though they are very much in love with each other despite their 15-year age gap, Alex and Cris navigate the different challenges that come with their relationship. “Changing Partners” is love story that is shown through the perspective of different genders, showing how a real relationship works.

With a cutting edge take on gender and romantic relationships, “Changing Partners” showcases an amazing ensemble cast featuring Agot Isidro, Jojit Lorenzo, Anna Luna, and Sandino Martin.

•

AWARDS – This highly celebrated film was the top box-office attraction during the 2017 Cinema One Originals Films Festival and it has received the festival’s Audience Award. It was also rightfully honored with 8 awards which include best director for Dan Villegas, best actress for Agot Isidro, and best actor for Jojit Lorenzo, best editing for Marya Ignacio, best music for Vincent de Jesus,a special citation for ensemble acting, and Champion Bughaw Award for best film.

“Changing Partners” aims to probe on the old question on whether the perfect match between couples really exist. The film is essentially a story about falling in love and out of love and all the realities that go with it.

•

REVIEWS – Rappler wrote that “Changing Partners” is masterfully crafted, it satisfies without a doubt as it is accompanied with all the witty lines that lace heartbreak with wayward humour and melodies that enunciate the ache.

Spot ph writer Clinton Palanca said that, “The concept of the movie is brilliant. The different couplings of the play immediately present it as a play about the universality of love and nature of relationships and at doing this succeeds beyond question.”

Those who watched the film during last years’s festival are all raving about Dan Villegas’ direction on the seamless shifting od scenes and characters throughout the film. The four actors delivered performances that are believable and relatable to the viewers despite the duality of their characters.

Is love truly universal to the point that age and gender are no longer deciding factors for romance to thrive? In the relationships of the two pairs of lovers, whom will you relate to? Find out and witness the endurance of true love in “Changing Partners.”

“Changing Partners” hits cinemas nationwide starting January 31.

Related

comments