Reigning Binibinis get sentimental over Bb. Pilipinas

Reigning Bb. Pilipinas beauty queens got sentimental as they cherished what they would miss most during their one-year stint in the prestigious pageant.



“Sad to say, ma-mi miss ko ‘yung mga bonding naming mga queens. ‘Yung learning from one another, sharing of thoughts and ideas for our preparations,” said Nelda Ibe, 1st runner-up at 2017 Miss Globe pageant, during an interview at the Kia Theater in Cubao, Quezon City recently.

Ibe has also been offered to be a co-host for the game show “Wowowin” on GMA 7 but she did not pursue it.

“Hindi na po kasi babalik ako sa aviation,” said Ibe, who is also known as the pilot beauty queen.

Ibe described her stint in Bb. Pilipinas as “incredible.”

“It’s incredible and I’ve changed a lot. I’ve grown as a person. Sa mga experience naman kasi matututo ang isang babae. No regrets na sumali ako,” she said.

Ibe added: “Since childhood, dream ko naman maging beauty queen. I’m continuing my exams for my commercial license pilot and then renewal na lang ng mga licenses.”

Elizabeth Clenci, 2nd runner-up at 2017 Miss Grand International, said: “One thing that I will miss most is the whole experience. It gives my heart the immense joy that I represented my country. Being with my sister queens, we have so much fun together. Being a Binibini is a dream come true.”

“I’m going to continue my title as peace ambassador with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) and then we will see what the future holds for me. I think music will be part of that. I’m also a musician. You’ll never know,” said Clenci.

Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters said: “What I will miss about is the people. Binibining Pilipinas is really like a family, not only your queen sisters but everyone in Bb. Pilipinas. Being surrounded by them, probably that’s what I will miss the most.”

Asked about future plans, the 2017 Miss Universe semi-finalist said: “I’m so trying to figure that out. I’m figuring it out probably start a blog and hopefully what I would like to do is hosting or maybe do a travel show.”

Chanel Olive Thomas, Miss Supranational 2017 semi-finalist, said: “The girls actually and my fellow queens. To be honest, it’s such an honor (to become a Binibini) and it’s crazy going away back to Australia for Christmas with my family. That really hit me! That I missed Philippines like it’s a once-in-a lifetime opportunity. I’m gonna miss that!”

“For such a long time, I was focused on pageants. So now it’s like the world is my oyster. But I love entertaining people and I still want to be a motivational speaker. Looking forward to that amazing platform and hopefully I can elevate that,” said Thomas.

Mariel de Leon, who represented the Philippines at the 2017 Miss International pageant, said: “I think mostly the people who are with us during our events or get- together. But as they always say naman, ‘Once a Binibini always a Binibini’. But then it’s different if it’s during your reign. That’s what I will miss.”

De Leon, daughter of veteran actors Christopher de Leon and Sandy Andolong, also said that she will now focus on show business.

“For now I want to challenge myself to pursue acting. Now I’m open to it more. I want to experience different types of roles and different types of people that I can work with,” she said.

De Leon debuted in the film “Ang Panday” with Coco Martin, one of the official entries for the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Not present during the interview was Katarina Rodriguez who is still in Egypt for the 2017 Miss Intercontinental beauty pageant.

The reigning Binibinis will pass on their crown to the new batch of beauty queens during the grand coronation of the 2018 Bb. Pilipinas beauty pageant at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on March 18.

