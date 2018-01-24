Umento sa sahod sa Region 1

2 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN FERNANDO CITY (PIA) – Ipatutupad na ang karagdagang suweldo para sa minimum wage earners sa Region 1 simula Enero 25.



Ito ay matapos aprubahan ng Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB-1) ang Wage Order RB1-19 at Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) nito na nagtataas sa daily minimum wage ng mga manggagawa sa mga lalawigan ng La Union, Pangasinan, Ilocos Sur, at Ilocos Norte.

Ayon kay RTWPB-1 Chair at Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE-1) Regional Director Nathaniel V. Lacambra, ang bagong wage order ay nagtatakda ng R30 increase sa daily rate ng mga nagtatrabaho sa large non-agriculture at commercial fishing establishments; R20 na umento sa mga manggagawa sa medium non-agriculture establishments; at R13 increase sa mga nasa small and micro establishments and agriculture (plantation and non-plantation).

Related

comments