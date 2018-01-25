2 soldiers die in Kalinga encounter with rebels

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Francis T. Wakefield

Two government soldiers were killed while two others were wounded during an encounter against New People’s Army (NPA) in Kalinga on Tuesday, the military said.



Lt. Col. Isagani G. Nato, the chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Northern Luzon Command (AFP-NoLCom) Public Affairs Office, said the encounter took place at Sitio Matayog, Brgy. Baay, Pinukpuk, Kalinga at about 10 a.m.

Soldiers from the 50th Infantry Battalion (50IB) of Joint Task Force “Tala” under the Army’s 5th Infantry Division were scouring the area in response to reports of the presence of NPA rebels/terrorists in the area when a firefight ensued.

Nato said the NPA group was part of the Komiteng Larangang Gerilya (KLG) “Baggas” of the Ilocos-Cordillera Regional Committee (ICRC), NPA under Ruby Daguitan alias Pinpin.

The clash resulted in the death of two Army personnel and wounding of another two on the government side, while the NPA suffered undetermined number of casualties, according to reports received by the military.

The wounded personnel were immediately given first aid on site and were evacuated to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Nato said prior to the firefight, another abandoned NPA terrorist encampment was discovered while the same Army unit was conducting security operations in Brgy. Babalasioan, Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur.

The encampment was estimated to accommodate at least 15 communist terrorists. Nato said the encampment was abandoned five days prior its discovery.

“NoLCom will also sustain its Development Support Operations to ensure that government services will reach their recipients and thwart any plan of the NPA criminal group detrimental to the lives of the people…”

Related

comments