Duterte meets ex-Polish President

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte is inclined to seek “more advice” from former Polish President Lech Walesa on leadership and labor matters.



The President met with Walesa, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his freedom-fighting efforts in Poland, in Malacañang last Tuesday and hailed his contributions to the development of his nation.

“During their meeting, President Duterte recognized Walesa’s role as a labor leader in his country and eventually as Poland’s President,” a press statement isssued by Malacañang said. “Duterte also expressed that he wanted to seek more advice from Walesa,” it added.

Walesa, who is in Manila to give a lecture at the University of Asia and the Pacific, thanked Duterte “for having time with him,” according to Malacañang.

In 1980, Walesa spearheaded a massive protest action against Poland’s communist authorities that led to the rise of the Solidarity freedom movement. The movement eventually ousted the communists from power, paving the way for democracy.

Walesa, however, has been accused of being a paid secret informant of Poland’s communist-era secret services. He has denied the allegations.

