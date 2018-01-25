Medialdea tapped as gov’t caretaker

By Genalyn D. Kabiling and Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte has designated Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as government caretaker while the Chief Executive visits India from Jan. 24 to 27.



Duterte assigned Medialdea in Special Order No. 64 as officer-in-charge to take care of the daily operations in the Office of the President and oversee the general administration of the Executive department.

Medialdea has also been authorized to act for and on behalf of the President except on matters that the President is required by the Constitution to act in person while he is abroad.

“The President and some key members of his Cabinet will be in India on 24-27 January 2018 for an official visit to attend the ASEAN-India Special Commemorative Summit and 69th Republic Day of India,” Duterte said.

“To ensure continuity of government service, it is necessary to designate an Officer-in-Charge to take care of the day-to-day operations in the Office of the President and oversee the general administration of the Executive Department,” Duterte added.

Meanwhile, the Filipino community in India may be small compared to those in other countries but the spirit of volunteerism and camaraderie is very much alive.

Philippine Ambassador to India Teresita Daza said there are only around 3,000 Filipinos in the sub-continent but they are always ready to lend a helping hand when needed.

“We’re very happy to note that many of the groups have also looked beyond themselves. When the earthquake struck Nepal in 2015, the Filipino community in Delhi was quick to actually respond and actually help out to those who were affected, adversely affected by the earthquake,” Daza said.

“When Chennai was flooded a couple of years ago, our community was equally active in helping out, with not just the Filipinos but also Indians who been affected by the floods in Chennai,” she added.

“So my point here is we’re not very big but it does not mean that smallness does not mean weakness. The FilCom is an active community, it’s dynamic, at the same time, as I said, it has looked beyond itself and is also willing to actively volunteer when need be,” Daza said.

