Showbiz ‘Titas’

MOVIE QUEENS – Two of the most loved “Titas” in showbiz are movie queens Gloria Romero and Susan Roces. Younger stars (and co-workers) look up to Tita Glo and Tita Susan for their kind and gentle ways. At their professionalism.



On the set of movies or TV shows, the two movie queens give pieces of sound advice…when asked for.

Other admirable “Titas” include Perla Bautista, Luz Valdez, Nova Villa, Boots Anson-Roa Rodrigo, and Caridad Sanchez.

Another one is direk Olive Lamasan, But then she’s fondly addressed “Inay.”

How about Tita Celia (Rodriguez)? Well, once you get to know Celia well…”bumababa ang kilay niya at ngumingiti,” as one co-star puts it.

‘TITAS TERMS’ – While the subject is “Titas,” Highspeed passes on to readers “Tita terms,” as compared to more contemporary ones. This is courtesy of the book “The Best of ang Pinaka.”

Let’s start with “manyak,” as Tita calls “chancing.”

More “Tita terms”…followed in parentheses by newer words: step-in (flip-flops), stir (charot), disco (bar or club), stateside (imported), nineteen-kopong-kopong (old fashioned), reduce (diet), jingle (pee), na-develop (MU or mutual understanding), smorgasbord (buffet).

OF A CERTAIN AGE – The book “Ang Pinaka” says : Chances are you’ve met or even personally know a “Tita.” She’s the lady (of a certain age) in your life who never passes up the opportunity to ask kung kailan ka ba magkakaroon ng nobyo o asawa.”

Well, former child stars Snooky Serna , Janice de Belen, Gina Alajar, Lorna Tolentino, Vilma Santos are addressed as “Tita.” Even Judy Ann Santos and Gladys Reyes.

