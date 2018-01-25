The commissioning of the Eleven

Gospel reading: MK 16:15-18

Jesus appeared to the Eleven and said to them, “Go into the whole world and proclaim the Gospel to every creature.

16Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved; whoever does not believe will be condemned. 17These signs will accompany those who believe: in my name they will drive out demons, they will speak new languages. 18They will pick up serpents with their hands, and if they drink any deadly thing, it will not harm them. They will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover.”



Reflections

GO INTO THE WHOLE WORLD

The feast of the Conversion of St. Paul shows how the power of God’s grace can transform the life of a person from total opposition to complete dedication. And this took place apparently in such a sudden fashion that Paul was not prepared for it.

Without describing what exactly happened on the road to Damascus, Paul claims the Lord Jesus revealed himself to him and called him to his service. At the same time, reflecting on this grace, Paul declares how Christ loved him and gave himself up for him (cf Gal 2:20). As the “new creation” that he became (cf 2 Cor 5:17), Paul dedicates his entire life to the service of the Gospel, especially to the Gentiles, giving all that he has and is, working with God.

Paul’s life shows us the power of God’s grace—how it can consume us—so that in the end, as the Apostle says, “I live, no longer I, but Christ lives in me” (Gal 2:20), and “life is Christ, and death is gain” (Phil 1:21).

Have you experienced the kind of call to conversion like St. Paul’s? What “mission” has been entrusted to you?

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

