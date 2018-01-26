2 high ranking NPA members slain in Tarlac

3 SHARES Share Tweet

By FRANCO G. REGALA

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Two alleged high ranking members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed following an encounter with combined government forces on Wednesday.



Chief Supt. Amador V. Corpus, director, Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), identified the two as Victorio Tesorio alias Dong, 1st Deputy Secretary and commanding officer, ROC, Komiteng Rehiyon – Hilagang Silangang Luzon (KR-HSL); and Lolito Raza, alias Lanlan, Commanding officer of the Danilo Ben Command of WestCom, Northern Front, KR-HSL.

Corpus said the two were killed by joint forces from the Tarlac Police Provincial Office, the Criminal Investigation Group 3 (CIDG3) and ISU Philippine Army (PA), at the house of a Jose Dallente Caroy in Purok 6, Brgy San Miguel, San Manuel, Tarlac City.

The joint team was supposed to arrest the two for their involvement in several cases including charges for murder and rebellion but Tesorio and Raza fired upon them.

“Instead of surrendering, the two NPAs resisted arrest and fired against our operating troops that ensued in a gun battle… resulting in the instant death of the communist terrorists on the site,’’ said Corpus.

Recovered from the crime scene were two .45 caliber, two hand grenades, one laptop and subversive documents.

Corpus said a case has also been filed against Caroy, for Violation of Sec 1 (c) of PD 1828 (harboring or concealing of criminal).

Related

comments