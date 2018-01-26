Cameroonian nabbed for duping Pinay

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yas D. Ocampo

DAVAO CITY – At least three women here became unwitting victims of a foreign national whom they met on social media.

Special Investigator III Elias G. Leano, Jr. of the National Bureau of Investigation-Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office, identified the suspect as Kamaha Dejou Jeamluc, 29, from Cameroon, Central Africa.



Jeamluc was caught in an entrapment operation Wednesday after one of his victims sought the help of the agency.

The Cameroonian reportedly hunted for victims through online dating sites including Facebook. Allegedly, he would slowly earn their trust before duping them into investing in a scam that would supposedly “double” their money.

The suspect has reportedly been operating in the Philippines for at least five years, with three victims surfacing so far.

Notably, Jeamluc is not the first Cameroonian arrested for the same modus.

Only last December, police nabbed 31-year old Cameroonian, Khahr Kongnyoy, outside a hotel in Ermita following an entrapment operation.

Kongnyoy was the subject of a complaint of a Filipina who accused him of seemingly employing the same modus as a former Cameroonian lover who duped her of P860,000.

According to the complainant, she met Cameroonian, Alex Frank Ngasaa, online, going on to eventually fall in love with the latter.

After several weeks of dating, Ngasaa asked her to invest on a “cloning” scheme that would double her money.

She eagerly participated in the scheme but it turned to be a sham with Ngasaa disappearing thereafter with her money.

Not having learned her lesson, she went online again and met Kongnyoy, who started wooing her and later, urging her to invest in a similar scheme as used by Ngasaa.

She reported Kongnyoy to the MPD, which led to the entrapment operation.

Related

comments