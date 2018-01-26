Mamasapano survivor dies in Abra explosion

By Zaldy Comanda

LA PAZ, Abra – A policeman who survived the tragic Mamasapano operation three years ago, died in a grenade explosion Wednesday at the opening of the La Paz, Abra, town fiesta.



According to authorities, Police Officer 3 Carlos Bocaig died together with a colleague, PO2 Frenzel Kitoyan, at around 1:30 a.m. due to shrapnel wounds.

The two were serving as close-in bodyguards of Congressman Joseph Santo Nino Bernos and wife, Menchie, who is also La Paz Mayor, at the time of the incident.

Bocaig, a native of Abra, personally requested to be transferred to his hometown months after the Mamasapano incident, where 44 of his fellow Special Action Forces (SAF) were killed.

Curiously, he died on the same date of the encounter.

The Bernos were also injured in the blast but have since been discharged from a hospital, Thursday.

Still confined are several civilians who were also hurt in the incident, including Ryan Manasan, Jayron Sales, Marian Manzano, Kenneth Onobre, Aira Cortez, Mark Beronilla, and Merry Rose Baluyot.

Many believe the blast was an attempt on the life of the Bernos.

Police recovered two hand grenade levers at the crime scene.

