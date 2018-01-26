Taklesa

MISSING KRIS – This columnist misses Kris Aquino’s presence in showbiz. Sure, she’s in social media, but there’s nothing like watching and listening to her on television and reading her in print.



Kris made the entertainment world more exciting and colorful. As they say, her life is one “never-ending telenovela.”

Of course, there are her dectrators, calling her “Kristeta taklesa, ingrata,bratinella.” May be so. But this much Highspeed can say: All the years her mother and brother were Presidents, Kris was never a power tripper. She might be “taklesa,” but there’s no mean bone in her body. Colleague Ethel Ramos, Lolit Solis, and even Ricky Lo probably agree with me.

By the way, are Kris and Boy Abunda still the best of friends?

TACTLESS – Speaking of “taklesa” here are tactless questions and comments we often hear at gatherings. Source is “The Best of ang Pinaka,” where Highspeed also “borrowed’ so-called “Tita terms”, in yesterday’s column.

Here goes:

“Balita ko may sakit ka. Buti gumaling ka.”

“Hindi kayo bagay.”

“Kumusta ‘yong ex mo?”

“Bakla ka pa rin?”

“Bakit wala pa kayong anak?”

“Siguro nakapag-asawa ka ng mayaman.”

“Bakit wala ka pang asawa?”

“Bakit kayo naghiwalay?”

“Ang ganda mo ngayon.”

“Uy,ang taba mo. Anong nangyari?”

