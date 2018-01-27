Councilor, cop caught gambling in casino

By AARON B. RECUENCO

A police officer and a Municipal Councilor were arrested by police Friday after they were caught gambling inside separate casinos in Cebu and Lapu-lapu City, respectively.

Police Officer 2 Cyrelle Marie Bajao Bayate was arrested at a casino inside a 4-star hotel in Cebu City.



Cordova Municipal Councilor Lemuel Wahing Pogoy was caught inside a casino hotel in Marigondon Lapu-lapu City.

They have been charged in violation of Presidential Decree No. 1869 s. 2016, which prohibits government officials from playing in a casino.

Regional Intelligence Division (RID) Deputy Chief, Supt. Josefino Ligan said the two public servants were the first in Central Visayas to be arrested in violation of the decree.

Pogoy maintained he was just staying in the hotel and not playing in the casino.

Bayate, on the other hand, is ready to face the consequences of her action.

“Atubangon nako ug unsay ipahamtang nako mam, nagmahay ko, sayang man gyud,” Bayate said.

RID Chief Ligan, said the arrest of the two government officials should serve as a lesson to others.

“Definitely, this is a lesson…government official please do stop going to the casinos, the PNP will implement the directive of the president. Wag na kayong pumunta d’yan, stop ninyo na ‘yan,” Ligan added.

