Counting blessings and not money

GIFT FROM GOD – At the lunch with media and awarding of Double Platinum plaques, Jose Mari Chan was asked if he could still count his money. To which he answered with a smile:



“I don’t count money, I count my blessings. Every morning, I thank God for having such a wonderful family and success in business and music. Music is really a gift from God.”

Noted for his humility and generosity, Jomari also shares his blessings and whatever honors he receives with his peers in the field of music and friends.

DOUBLE PLATINUM – The lunch hosted by Jomari held at the Caruso Ristorante in Makati was primarily to honor his collaborators in the making of the album “Going Home to Christmas.” It has sold over 30,000 copies since its release in 2012, making it Double platinum.

He noted that only the singers are “lionized” in giving such awards. But equally deserving to be so honored are the so many other artists involved in “Going Home for Christmas. And so on his own, Jomari gave them awards of recognition, numbering more or less 40, reading like a who’s who in the music industry.

Not all could attend the lunch in their honor, but Jomari said he’d send the plaques by courier to the absentees.

GENEROUS – One of the awardees, the organizer of Hail Mary Children’s Choir said they were recipients of Jomari’s generosity. The singer gladly guested in the choir’s concert for free. And even donated an amount to the choir.

“Libre na nga, siya pa ang nagbigay,” said the gentleman from Hail Mary Children’s Choir. He added after Jomari’s guesting in the choir, “Mas nakilala kami. Salamat Mr. Jose Mari Chan.”

The generous act is typical of Jomari, lending his talent and money to so many charitable causes without fanfare.

PRIORITIES – Asked how he divides his time, seeing the many activities he attends to. Jomari said it was a question of priorities.

“First, I see to it I have to sleep for at least seven hours every day,” he said.

On his list of priorities, family comes first, second is business, “The source of my livelihood”. And then music.

And what a career in music Jomari enjoys, writing songs and recording and giving concerts all over the world.

It’ll be noted that his first Christmas album “Christmas in Our Hearts,” sold nearly one million copies, the all-time biggest selling album in the Philippine recording industry. It was followed by his “Constant Change,” another bestseller.

