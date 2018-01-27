Disease stalks Mayon evacuees

By AARON B. RECUENCO

LEGAZPI CITY – Congestion has been causing the spread of respiratory diseases in various evacuation centers here, especially among children.

Dr. Antonio Ludovice Jr., head of the Albay Provincial Health Office (PHO), said acute respiratory diseases like coughs and colds are among leading complaints in the 72 evacuations centers in the province.



But he was quick to emphasize the respiratory problems weren’t caused by ash fall.

“It is more of congestion and their condition in the evacuation centers,” said Ludovice.

This is the reason why the Albay PHO have been distributing mats and other beddings in evacuation centers so evacuees would not have to lie directly on the cold concrete floor.

The Albay PHO has also been distributing multi-vitamins among evacuees to help strengthen their immune system.

Aside from providing vitamins, Ludovice said they are also providing evacuees with insect repellant as with masks.

“We have been also encouraging the evacuees to maintain cleanliness in the evacuation centers,” he said.

Based on data issued yesterday morning, a total of 19,972 families or 76,757 individuals are currently housed in 72 evacuation centers here.

The number of evacuees rose after authorities here hoisted Alert Level 4 over Mayon, further extending the danger zone to eight kilometers.

Based on the latest data of the PHO, a total of 1,222 evacuees are suffering from coughs and colds.

There are at least four cases of chickenpox recorded in the same evacuation centers, but Ludovice assured the patients have already been taken to the nearest hospital.

“All the medications and hospital expenses are being shouldered by the government,” said Ludovice.

As of the moment, the Albay PHO is also busy tracing the cause of diarrhea in some evacuation centers, particularly in Sto. Domingo and Camalig.

He said this could not be attributed to drinking water since all evacuation centers are supplied with clean mineral water.

Based in the data, there were 30 cases of Loose Bowel Movement (LBM) in the said evacuation centers.

Since the evacuation began Monday last week, Ludovice said they have monitored two cases of death.

The two fatalities, an octogenarian and a child, have pre-existing pneumonia even before the evacuation.

“They were still taken to the evacuation centers despite their health condition. But they were later transferred to the hospital and unfortunately, they expired,” said Ludovice.

Aside from regular health monitoring, which also include dental extraction, Ludovice said they are currenly finalizing psychosocial activities in the evacuation centers.

“We know the condition in the evacuation centers. Some of them could not move freely, some of them are stressed with what is hapening so we will be implementing programs for them to improve their well-being,” said Ludovice.

