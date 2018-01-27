Intensified war on drugs claims 4 in Cotabato

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By MALU CADELINA MANAR

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Four suspected drug personalities were killed in three separate incidents in North Cotabato since Tuesday.

Superintendent Bernard Tayong, spokesperson of the Cotabato Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said three of those slain engaged the police in a gun battle.



Killed in Kabacan were Jonathan Mangakoy and Sendatuk Baliwan, both residents of Barangay Aringay.

Authorities recovered a hand grenade, a pistol, and a shotgun from the two.

In Matalam, a certain Kuyog Pantas was killed after he decided to shoot it out with police, around 3 a.m., yesterday, Tayong said.

Pantas reportedly started firing his pistol towards the operatives when he saw them approaching his safe house at Purok Krislam, Barangay Poblacion.

Two of his cohorts, identified as Johari Sati Sabal and Baks Tayag, are now subjects of a manhunt.

In Kidapawan City, an unidentified gunman shot dead a 33-year old mechanic identified as Ramel Macacana, around past 4 p.m., Thursday.

The victim was said to have been busy repairing a busted tire when the gunman pumped bullets into his head.

He died an hour after he was rushed to the nearest hospital here.

Macacana was believed to have been involved in the illegal drug trade.

Tayong said despite more and more “persons of interests” getting killed in police operations, the drug menace in Cotabato still continues to grow.

“Shabu dealing, not only in North Cotabato, is already a lucrative business. The return of investment is high. Also, with law enforcement against illegal drugs having been intensified, the demand for shabu and other kinds of illegal drugs has only been getting higher,” said Tayong.

Related

comments