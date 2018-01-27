Lesson on forgiveness in ‘Stories for the Soul’

“STORIES for the Soul,” GMA Network’s inspirational anthology, tackles a story about forgiveness entitled “Kasama Mo Ang Diyos” tomorrow night.



Starring Kapuso actor Benjamin Alves, the narrative is inspired by the early years of Joseph The Dreamer – who at a young age was subjected to a number of painful events in life.

In the story, Benjamin is Erick who suffered maltreatment from his family when he was young.

He is found by a doctor who eventually adopts him. Time went by and Erick is now known as Dr. Luis dela Merced.

He then meets his dad’s family, now bankrupt. One of his half siblings is now suffering from a kidney disease.

Will Erick be able attend to his profession to save a life and forgive his family?

Together with its story presenter Sen. Manny Pacquiao, find out what happens in “Stories for the Soul” tomorrow, 11:30 p.m., after “Bossing and Ai” on GMA Sunday Grande.

