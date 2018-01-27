The calming of a storm at sea

Gospel Reading: Mk 3:20-21

On that day, as evening drew on, Jesus said to his disciples: “Let us cross to the other side.” Leaving the crowd, they took him with them in the boat just as he was. And other boats were with him. A violent squall came up and waves were breaking over the boat, so that it was already filling up. Jesus was in the stern, asleep on a cushion. They woke him and said to him, “Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?” He woke up, rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, “Quiet! Be still!” The wind ceased and there was great calm. Then he asked them, “Why are you terrified? Do you not yet have faith?” They were filled with great awe and said to one another, “Who then is this whom even wind and sea obey?”



Reflections

A VIOLENT SQUALL CAME UP

It is no joke to be caught in the midst of a storm at sea. One’s mind swims with the prospect of dying as the waves swamp the boat.

Thus, we cannot blame the disciples for being terrified while Jesus seems not to care. But Jesus’ challenge to them is, “Why are you terrified? Do you not yet have faith?” This is meant to make the disciples realize that with Jesus in their company, they have someone to count on, even in the darkest of nights. Surely, Jesus understands their fear, but he challenges them to a deeper realization that he is with them and therefore they have nothing to be afraid of.

In life we must confront many “storms,” some of them overwhelming. And it is a miracle how we manage to weather them!

Most likely, in those times of need, we have called on Jesus. For we believe that Jesus alone can help us overcome them. Jesus is Lord of nature; he is Lord of everything, even of the fiercest of storms.

Do we experience Jesus’ presence in times of trouble?

Do we believe he is with us as our Savior?

