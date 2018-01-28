3 ‘Akyat-bahay’ thieves killed

By MAR T. SUPNAD

CABANATUAN CITY – Crime does not pay.

This was what Supt. Ponciano Zafra, Cabanatuan police chief, said on the 3 suspected “Akyat-bahay” burglars who were killed in a shoot out with police Friday at Barangay Ibabao Bana, here.



According to Zafra, the 3 burglars were killed during a follow-up operation after they reportedly ransacked an apartment unit rented by two female students in Barangay Mabini.

“Just minutes after receiving the break-in robbery incident from the victims, we offered to buy back from the thieves the stolen Iphone 7 Plus costing more than P42,000 for P5,000. After hours of negotiations, they (burglars) agreed to the offer of P15,000 but during the pay-off, they must have sensed they were dealing with plainclothes operatives that’s why they drew their guns and fired,” Zafra said.

Among items recovered from the 3 were 2 caliber .22 pistols, a caliber .38, 3 high end cellphones, an Apple laptop, gold earrings, a necklace, wrist watch, and P700 cash. They also yielded a total of 9 sachets of shabu among other drug paraphernalia.

The robbers were identified as Benjie Montefalco, Renjiel Galvez, and Manuel Apelado, all residents of Barangay Cojuangco, Sta. Rosa, Nueva Ecija.

