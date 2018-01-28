Alab PH battles Saigon

Game Today

(CIS Stadium, Ho Chi Minh City)

6 p.m. – Saigon vs Alab PH

Alab Pilipinas is determined to keep its winning streak despite the reported pullout of Tanduay as major sponsor as it takes on the Saigon Heat tonight in the ASEAN Basketball League at the CIS Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.



The match set at 6 p.m. will see whether Alab can put the said distraction aside and solidify its hold on the fourth spot halfway into the elimination round of the regional pro league.

Officials from Alab and Tanduay have kept mum on the rumored end of their partnership over disagreements with the roster composition, the last straw being the planned addition of former PBA veteran Joseph Yeo.

Sources said that Alab will still have the Tanduay logo on its uniform while looking for a potential sponsor to replace the liquor company.

Imports Justin Brownlee and Renaldo Balkman and locals Ray Parks Jr. and Josh Urbiztondo look to focus on what they control which is to keep Alab’s winning streak intact.

The Jimmy Alapag-mentored squad has been on a roll this month, winning four of five games to gain an inside track at making the six-team playoffs.

But they face tough competition from the Heat, who are carrying a 4-4 record behind American Maxie Esho, Jamaican Akeem Scott, Fil-American Mike Williams, Thai-American Moses Morgan and Vietnamese-American David Arnold.

But the Heat give majority of the playing time to the five players, which may bode well for Alab which can get some quality minutes from Rico Maierhofer, Pamboy Raymundo and Oping Sumalinog.

