Duterte unfazed by threats to life

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

Unperturbed by reports he has become a target of the Islamic State, President Duterte said he is ready to face death if destiny wills it.



The President, in a press conference in Davao City after his arrival from an official visit to India early yesterday morning, said he has been living with death threats since he was a state prosecutor.

“When my time comes, it will come. I will stick to what destiny has given. If I go tomorrow, then I go,” Duterte said.

Duterte, who faced assassination threats while he was visiting India, said he would not be cowed by threats to his life.

“Assassination? Kung panahon ko na, panahon ko na. So I should not be deterred. I should not be discouraged by just mere threats. I’ve lived with it. I’ve been a prosecutor for nine years doing trial work,” he said.

“It was a dangerous life then as it is now,” he added.

The President was reportedly “on the radar of the Islamic State” while he was attending a regional summit in India this week. The Print, quoting a security agency source, claimed the ISIS terrorists have mobilized its people to launch a strike.

