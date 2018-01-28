Duterte wants Charter review done within year

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte wants the consultative committee chaired by former Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno to complete the review of the 1987 Constitution within the year.



The President said the Charter change proposal, particularly the shift to federalism, must be pursued to avoid a breakout of violence by disgruntled groups in the South.

“Just enough time for Congress to act on it without – I want it done this year,” Duterte said during a press conference in Davao City early yesterday morning upon his arrival from an official visit to India, when asked about the timeline for the submission of the committee’s proposal.

“It’s either we do it, if there’s a cost so be it. It may result in violence, we avoid it,” he said.

The President has vigorously pushed for a shift to federalism to redistribute power and wealth to the countryside. He previously warned that failure to change the type of government might stir more conflict in Mindanao which has been plagued by poverty and armed conflict for years.

The President recently designated Puno to lead the committee that will review the provisions of the Constitution including, but not limited to, the structure and powers of the government, local governance, and economic policies.

Former Senate President Nene Pimentel and former Supreme Court Justices Bienvenido Reyes and Antonio Eduardo Nachura are among the 18 new members of the committee appointed by the President.

The Charter review aims to ensure it is reflective of the needs, ideals, and aspirations of Filipinos and the mandate of the people is responsive to the changing times. The committee has been authorized to conduct consultations with the public to ensure transparency.

