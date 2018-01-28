Golden Era of Pinoy Music

Thanks – The ‘70s has been rightly called the Golden Era of Pinoy Music. Timeless OPM (Original Pilipino Music) were written, composed. Songs were played constantly on radio and jukebox. Singers and bands were performing all over the country. Filipino artists were winning in musicfests all over the world.



Credit goes to then First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos, who “requested” (more of “ordered” really) radio stations to play OPM.

First Daughter Imee Marcos organized the Metro Pop music festival which attracted budding singers and songwriters in the country…and even those residing abroad.

Thanks Madame Marcos. Thanks Imee.

Jose Mari Chan is aware that these days radio stations hardly play OPM. How he wished (said half-seriously) that one day President Duterte would “command” radios to air OPM. Surely, all will obey pronto.

President Duterte is fond of singing OPM, his favorite being “Ikaw,” which he sang with Pilita Corrales in an ASEAN meeting.

TIMELESS – Products of the Golden Era of Pinoy Music are timeless singers Rico J. Puno, Imelda Papin, Rey Valera, Claire de la Fuente, among others. They headline a Valentine concert (Feb. 14) at the Newfort Performing Arts Theater-Resorts World aptly billed “Timeless OPM.”

Think of Rico’s “May Bukas Pa,” Imelda’s “Isang Linggong Pag-ibig,” Rey’s “Maging Sino Ka Man,” and Claire’s “Sayang.”

And consider the titles attached to their names.

Rico: Total Entertainer. Imelda: Asia’s Sentimental Songstress. Rey: Mr. Hitmaker. Claire: Karen Carpenter of the Philippines and Asia’s Sweetest Voice.

Joining the four timeless singers are Rita Daniela and LA Santos. Rita’s also an actress and a film student at La Salle. LA is a “Miracle Kid,” proving that disability doesn’t stop one from becoming a singer. Credit goes to his loving mother.

NOT TO BE MISSED – “Timeless OPM” is under the stage direction of Freddie Santos and musical direction of Gerry Matias.

Produced by Ms. Anna Puno. Tickets available at all Ticketworld outlets www.ticketworld.com.ph (891-9999) and Resorts World Manila boxoffice.

So there. A musical extravaganza of OPM and more. A night to remember and enjoy. Not to be missed.

