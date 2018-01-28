P80-M smuggled goods intercepted

By JONAS REYES

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT – The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) and the Bureau of Customs (BoC) unveiled on Friday smuggled goods they intercepted inside the premier freeport zone said to be worth a combined P80 million.



BoC Commissioner Isidro Lapeña and SBMA Chair Atty. Wilma Eisma, led the media presentation of the illegal shipments, which included P40 million worth of premier liquor, P30 million worth of Vespa scooters and P10 million worth of rice.

Lapena said the importers of the items violated the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act of 2016 and related laws, noting for one how the rice was without the required import permit from the National Food Authority (NFA).

Its consignee, the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC), has since denied ownership of the shipment.

PITC President Dave Almarinez said their office will fully cooperate in any investigation relating the matter.

As to the scooters, Lapeña said it was seized and forfeited for gross undervaluation through falsification, which he said, resulted in a discrepancy of more than 70 percent in duties and taxes.

Meanwhile, the seized liquor shipment, which includes bottles of Remy Martin XO and Louis XIII, was intercepted when a closed van tried to smuggle these out of the Freeport zone.

“All the foregoing items are already being prepared for auction, more importantly the perishable white rice and liquors, in order to protect the interest of the government,” Lapeña said.

