Ancajas all set for US debut

by Nick Giongco

REDONDO BEACH, California – Jerwin Ancajas, who makes his US debut next week in Texas, made a special request to the hotel staff and his wish was granted.

The Homewood Suite Redondo Beach allowed the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight king to use the fitness gym for the second straight day and the fast-rising Filipino star took full advantage.

Instead of cooling off, Ancajas did the mitts with chief trainer Joven Jimenez and used the treadmill for 30 minutes before retreating back to his room where he formally received a customized mouthpiece crafted by Los Angeles-based orthodontist Ed Dela Vega.

Ancajas will bring the mouthguard on board a Southwest flight from LAX to Corpus Christi, Texas, at 1:20 p.m. Sunday exactly a week before he defends the International Boxing Federation (IBF) 115-lb title against Israel Gonzalez of Mexico at the American Bank Center.

Less than 24 hours before his departure, Ancajas tried the scales and was utterly delighted with the figures that appeared.

“Ready to rumble,” said Ancajas, adding that he doesn’t see any problems making the division limit.

“Even if we do it tomorrow, I believe I will easily make it,” added the 26-year-old Ancajas.

A sprinkling of supporters of Ancajas also trickled inside his room, including 1990 Asian Games gold medalist Roberto Jalnaiz, who pledged his 100 percent support to the Filipino fighter’s team.

GESTA LOSES

Meantime, US-based Filipino challenger Mercito Gesta bowed to Venezuelan champion Jorge Linares in their World Boxing Association lightweight title fight Saturday at the Forum.

Linares won by scores of 117-111, 118-110 and 118-110 as he frustrated Gesta’s bid to win a world crown in his second try.

With Freddie Roach in his corner, Gesta came to fight but Linares simply had too much in terms of skills and power for the Cebu-born southpaw.

