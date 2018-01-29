Duterte vows more housing for PH poor

More socialized housing projects will be built for the country’s poor but President Duterte has asked for “more elbow room” to complete them.



The President made the statement after warning the urban poor group Kadamay against repeating the illegal takeover of a government housing project in Bulacan.

“In the priority of things, I have my own schedule in my mind. I will make as many as the government can afford,” Duterte said during a press conference in Davao City last Saturday about the government housing program.

“Bigyan ko kayo, walang problema, priority kayo but allow me a certain elbow room to move because hindi lang ho kayo ang Pilipino. Hirap rin lahat,” he added.

The President said he previously allowed Kadamay to take over the houses built for soldiers and policemen in Bulacan to avoid bloodshed. Duterte, however, warned that if Kadamay makes another illegal occupation of houses, he would let the police stop such “anarchy.”

“Do not repeat it anywhere because then, I will have to order the police just to stop it, and we want to stop it in the right way or the wrong way, that is no longer my problem,” he said. “Gusto ninyo ng mag-suicide? ‘Di sige. Walang problema sa akin,” he added.

In March 2017, Kadamay members illegally took over thousands of empty housing units in Pandi, Bulacan that were intended for soldiers and policemen. To prevent a violent confrontation between security forces and the urban poor, Duterte allowed Kadamay to occupy the houses.

The President has offered to built better shelter for government troops in exchange for the houses taken by the Kadamay members.

Duterte said he hopes Kadamay would not steal these houses intended for the troops. “’Wag ninyong agawin ‘yan. Kung gusto ninyong masubukan kung ano ang mangyari sa magnanakaw, ipakita ko sa inyo,” he said. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

