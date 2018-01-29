More about ex-partners

by Ronald Constantino

– Due to readers’ requests, Highspeed comes out with what ex-partners (husbands and wives, lovers once upon a time) say about and against each other.

Of course I married Artie Shaw. Everybody married Artie Shaw! – AVA GARDNER (so did Lana Turner)

When I walked into that room and found Mick (Jagger) and David (Bowie) together, I felt absolutely dead certain that they’d been screwing. It was so obvious, in fact, that I never even considered the possibility that they hadn’t been screwing… I didn’t have to look around for open jars of K-Jelly. – ANGELA BOWIE

I know John Lennon a little bit, and I liked him a lot. He was very intelligent. He was a sensitive, good-hearted person, I couldn’t stand her (Yoko Ono). The Jap. She was always paranoid. The most unpleasant person that ever was, in my opinion. She’s a bore. – TRUMAN CAPOTE

Anne Bancroft married Mel Brooks. Shirley Jones married Marty Ingels. What can these people possibly have in common? Are those marriages or stunts? I can’t figure it out. – LUCILLE BALL, who also married a comedian (Gary Morton)

You never really know about chemistry. I directed (Marilyn) Monroe and (Yves) Montand in “ Let’s Make Love,” which they proceeded to do. Miss (Simone) Signoret was accompanying her husband (in LA), but right under her nose he had an affair with Marilyn. They were intoxicated with each other. But on the screen? Marilyn. Yves. Nothing! – GEORGE CUKOR

Helen Hayes had the extreme bad taste to mention one of my two ex-husbands, both of them experiences too dreadful to discuss. She had no provocation for mentioning him. So now she’s on my enemies list. – JUDITH ANDERSON

My mother liked Brigitte (Bardot) very much, but she always said, “I feel sorry for her… She’ll never learn to grow up. I think she’ll always be a child. To be happy you must know how to love. She has a passion for love but doesn’t know how to love.” – ROGER VADIM

( The joke is when BB lost her looks, she lost everything, including her mind. Which, to some people, is not really a joke.)

Source: “Hollywood Babble On” by Boze Hadleigh

