Nadine Lustre explains delay in new Jadine movie

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

Kapamilya star Nadine Lustre has responded to rumors that she was the cause of delay of the new movie entitled “Never Not Love You” to be directed by Antoinette Jadaone.



Asked if the movie would still continue, Lustre said: Tuloy na tuloy! The shoot has been pushed back lalo na lately last weekend before that, I started getting sick – fever, headache, and then body pain.”

“Later we found out that I have an inverted cervical curve which means like my neck instead of going out, it goes in. And then I have scoliosis also which causes the headache, the fever. Lahat Tito Boy, super sakit s’ya,” said Lustre, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN. The movie also stars James Reid.

Jadaone has expressed her sentiments over the delay of the movie on social media.

“Filming for #foolishmovie is becoming erratic. Sayang, andun na ang momentum eh. More and more shooting days cancelled – some reasons more heartbreaking than others, so heartbreaking they make me cry. Or maybe I am just being overly dramatic, or that’s just really how I value pelikula,” she said.

Lustre also reacted that she and actor James Reid are living together these days. “Yung sagot namin dyan will be just for us na lang. If we are, Okay. If we’re not, okay. Para sa amin na lang yun.”

For the first time, Lustre broke her silence on the tragic loss of her brother who apparently committed suicide late last year.

“Unang una na natutunan ko is to appreciate everything around you. Hindi mo alam kung hanggang kelan lang or gaano lang katagal mag la-last yung mga yan sa’yo,” she said.

“So as long as it’s there, you have to appreciate people you love. Give them 100 percent of your attention, ‘yung care mo, yung pagmamahal mo. Kasi hindi mo talaga alam;

“Kasi ako I’m gonna admit na hindi ako gaanong nakapag-spend ng time with my brother ‘cause when I’m at home, he’s in school. Tapos minsan naman, I’m at work. So communication talaga;

“And I feel like a small step could go a long way. If I had talked to him more, or If I’ve opened up to him or he opened up to me, baka in a way I could have changed what happened;

“But then I believed din naman na what’s meant to happen will happen. So what happened to my brother was ang laking lesson ang binigay sa amin nun. Not just sa akin but to my whole family as well,” said Lustre.

Last Oct. 8, 2017, Isaiah Lustre, 16, brother of Nadine, was found lifeless in their Quezon City residence.

Related

comments