World Slasher Cup sizzles today

Local and international champions gather at the historic and air-conditioned Smart Araneta Coliseum for the grand opening of 2018 World Slasher Cup Invitational 9-Cock Derby today.



A tough cast of more than 300 participants will vie for the most prestigious derby title known internationally.

The complete schedule are Jan. 29, 30 and 31 (2-cock elims); Feb. 1, 2 and 3 (3-cock semis); Feb. 4, 5 and 6 (4-cock finals for 2, 2.5, 3 and 3.5 pointers) and Feb. 7 (4-cock finals for 4, 4.5 and 5 pointers).

One of WSC’s main backers is the Filipino-owned company Excellence Poultry & Livestock Specialists with PitGames Media Inc. of CEO Manny Berbano as media partner.

The powerhouse foreign contingent will be bannered by Ray Alexander of Alabama, Lonnie Harper of Mississippi, who is famous for his Mule Train greys; and Mike Formosa of California, Roger Roberts and Larry Whitehead of Georgia, Wilber Le Blanc and Richard Harris of Louisiana, Jorge Goitia, Zaldy Sandoval and Rene Medina of California, Kini Kalawaii and Butch Cambra of Hawaii, Nathan Jumper and Looney Parks of Missisipi, Randy Hall of Texas, Owen Medina and Peter Elm of Guam, Ferdinand Macaraeg of Indonesia, Rene Peñalosa of Australia;

Patrick Aisbeth and Bel Almojera of Florida, Johnny Moore of Tennessee, Matthew Dunne of Alabama, James and Charles Wolf, Soan Sogianto of Indonesia, Joey Melendres and Greg Berin of Australia, Mark Salazar of Malaysia among others.

Among the locals: Doc Ayong Lorenzo, cockfight idol and Rep. Patrick Antonio, Boy Marzo, Anthony Lim, Frank Berin, Escolin Brothers, Biboy Enriquez, Dicky Lim, James Uy, Paolo Malvar, Eddie Aparri, Art de Castro, vice mayor Jubee Navarro, Denny Salazar and Joey Sy.

