Ex-governor’s bail revoked

By Czarina Nicole O. Ong

The Sandiganbayan Third Division has issued a warrant of arrest against former Palawan Governor Joel T. Reyes after it ordered the revocation of the bail he posted and denied his appeal seeking to reverse his graft conviction.



Reyes’ graft charge involves the issuance of the Small Scale Mining Permit to Olympic Mines and Development Corporation (OMDC) from April 6, 2006 to April 5, 2008, even though OMDC already mined and extracted the annual maximum of 50,000 dry metric tons of ore set forth by its previous permit.

Reyes, together with Mining Operations Officer IV Andronico Baguyo, were convicted for conspiring with one another and giving unwarranted benefit to OMDC since they allowed it to extract in excess of the allowable limit and using heavy equipment in its mining operations, which is prohibited by R.A. 7076 and Presidential Decree 1899.

He was sentenced with a minimum imprisonment of six years and one month and a maximum of eight years, but was allowed to post R60,000 for his provisional liberty as he filed a motion for reconsideration.

When he was released from Puerto Princesa City Jail weeks ago from a different case involving the murder of environmentalist and journalist Dr. Gerry Ortega, the prosecution became alarmed and filed an urgent omnibus motion hoping to revoke his bail and have him sent back to jail.

The prosecution stated that Reyes continues to be a flight risk, since he already went in hiding in Thailand years ago just to avoid facing the murder case. On the other hand, Reyes promised the court that he has no intention to embrace “the life of a fugitive” once again as he filed an opposition.

“When all of the personal and other circumstances of the accused are considered, in addition to the legal measures in place, particularly the hold departure orders as well as the cancellation of accused’s passport, the probability of flight is remote, if not nil,” his opposition read.

