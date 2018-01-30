ABL: Fiery Alab rips Saigon

Game Tomorrow

(Sta. Rosa, Laguna)

8 p.m. – Alab Pilipinas vs Chong Son

Alab Pilipinas continued its winning ways despite rumors of the impending exit of Tanduay as major sponsor, leaning on a big third quarter run to beat the Saigon Heat, 93-85, Sunday night in the ASEAN Basketball League at the CIS Arena in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Imports Renaldo Balkman and Justin Brownlee, Lawrence Domingo, Ray Parks Jr. and Josh Urbiztondo led the third quarter surge that gave Alab the lead for good before holding off the repeated comeback attempts of the Heat to solidify its hold on the fourth spot with a 6-4 record.

It was Alab’s third straight victory and fifth in a row on the road, seemingly determined to put its focus on basketball than the reported pullout of Tanduay from its sponsorship deal with Alab over disagreement in the planned addition of former PBA veteran Joseph Yeo.

The Tanduay logo remained visible in the uniform Alab sported against the Heat, though it is unknown if whether the same arrangement will be made for tomorrow’s home match against Chinese club Chong Son Kung Fu at the City of Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

Alab will face its latest test with Chong Son, the Nanhai-based developmental team of Chinese Basketball Association club Guangzhou-Long Lions, running in second place at 5-1.

Balkman had 26 points, 20 rebounds and four steals despite hurting his ankle in the first half, Brownlee posted 25 points, 15 rebounds and three assists while Domingo scored 14 points, including a reverse layup for Alab’s biggest lead at 64-54, 3:46 left in the third.

