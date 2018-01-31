2 nabbed for illegal recruitment

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jel Santos

Two alleged illegal recruiters, who use social media to victimize six jobseekers, were apprehended in an entrapment operation in Mandaluyong City, Monday afternoon.



Senior Supt. Moises Villaceran Jr., Mandaluyong City police chief, identified the suspects as Carolina Layag, 55, of Barangay Karuhatan, Valenzuela City; and Maria Carlota “Carla” Uchi, 38, of Dasmarinas, Cavite.

Villaceran said that the duo were accused of victimizing six job hopefuls, whom they asked to pay P80,000 each so that they could work abroad.

The victims were Wendy Navarra, Maritess Gonzales, Rachel Ruth Parica, Shane Quito, Rose Ann Manalastas, and German Norega

Investigation showed that at around 3:45 p.m., two of the complainants transacted with Layag and Uchi on the 8th floor of City Net Building on Sultan St. in Barangay Highway, Mandaluyong City.

Reports said that after handing the marked money to the suspects, Mandaluyong policemen went out and nabbed Layag and Uchi.

SPO3 Justin Clifford Laroga, Mandaluyong Criminal Investigation Unit head, said Layag and Uchi posed as employees of the UniPlan Overseas Employment Agency which is located in Quezon City.

It was learned that the two were not employees of the manpower agency and only using the legitimate firm to prey on people willing to pay money to work overseas.

Victims were told that they will be employed in Japan as food servers and receptionists in Australia. Layag and Uchi reportedly asked them to pay P80,000 each for placement and other fees.

The two suspects, according to poor victims, chatted them on Facebook and offered them jobs abroad.

The victims became suspicious when the two suspects asked for another P10,000 each.

The suspect are now detained at the Mandaluyong City Police headquarters.

Related

comments