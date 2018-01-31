No need for new laws vs ‘fake news’

By VANNE TORREZOLA

There is no need to pass new legislation to fight the proliferation of “fake news.”

This was the consensus reached yesterday during the second hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media chaired by Sen. Grace Poe.



Resource speakers from the government, academe, and media industry unanimously agreed that there are enough laws in the government to curb the spread of false information especially in social media.

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said the public may tap existing laws such as the Revised Penal Code which contains provisions on the “unlawful use of means of publications and unlawful utterances” (Article 155) and libel (Art. 355) to redress fake news.

He also cited the Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, to charge those who supposedly commit libel online.

“There are already legal remedies to address this. We encourage the public to take legal actions against the parties who propagate fake news,” Andanar said.

Andanar said there is a need for an “extensive” education of the public on media and information. “The best way to fight fake news is to be properly informed,” he said.

Professor Clarissa David of the University of the Philippines echoed Andanar’s views, saying that media literacy is the “long-term solution” to fake news.

“We need to stop focusing too much on penalizing content producers… There’s always someone behind them to take their place, or a fake news website,” she said.

“The long-term solution really is media literacy and news literacy programs, teaching people on verifying truthful information. And giving them the tools to do that is important.”

David, on the other hand, noted that job should not be solely be done by the government and educational institutions.

She said protecting the public against fake news is a “collective effort” that should include non-government organizations and members of the media.

Maria Ressa, executive editor of online news website Rappler, likewise said that current laws may just be imposed properly.

“I don’t believe that we should have more legislation and impose these laws. And also demand accountability. I think the biggest problem is the lack of accountability right now,” said Ressa, who called fake news a “global phenomenon.”

