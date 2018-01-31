NPA chief, 5 others surrender

By Mike U. Crismundo

BUTUAN CITY – Citing alleged corruption within their organization, a ranking New People’s Army (NPA) guerilla as with five of his men voluntarily surrendered Monday to the 75th Infantry Battallion (75th IB) in Surigao del Sur.



Siad 25th IB commander Lt. Col. Jaime R. Datuin, “Because they can no longer stomach the corruption inside the CPP/NPA organization where the extorted money from the businesses and the people are controlled by a few CPP/NPA leaders, they went down.”

Datuin identified the NPA commander as Jonathan C. Navarro, alias Ka Rigor.

He is supposedly the commanding officer of the Sandatahang Yunit Pangpropaganda (SYP) Platoon, guerilla-Front Committee 3 of the CPP-NPA Northeastern Mindanao regional Committee (NEMRC).

The 25th IB commander said “Ka Rigor and his men voluntarily surrendered one AK-47 rifle, one M-16 Armalite, 1 improvised M-14, a homemade shotgun, a caliber .357 revolver, 2 hand grenades and assorted live bullets.

