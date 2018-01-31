Richard Yap says married life not affected by showbiz

There could be temptations in show business but Kapamilya star Richard Yap has said that his marriage has not been affected.



“We have small squabbles. But we’ve gotten to the point na we understand each other now,” said Yap, when asked if there was a time when he and wife Melody almost got separated as couple, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

“Siguro when we were younger. Yung away na grabe. We got to the point na ganun pero now, mga more than 10 years na kaming hindi nagaaway na major because we already know how to take care of each other,” added Yap, who will be seen in the upcoming Kapamilya teleserye “Sana Dalawa Ang Puso Ko” with Jodi Sta. Maria and Robin Padilla.

It would be recalled that Yap broke family traditions as a Chinese when he married a Filipina.

Yap, 50, also said he is proud of his daughter Ashley as a lifestyle vlogger. “She’s so inspiring to me because she’s doing so many of these things na I wouldn’t have been doing when I was her age.”

“I am so touched that when she earned her first paycheck, she brought us out to dinner. She got an endorsement. and we didn’t even ask her and I wanted to pay for dinner but she said ‘no, no, no! I want this treat for you’;

“She’s been an honor student. She’s been a Jose Rizal honor for the past three terms,” Yap said.

Asked about the make-up session with his daughter which appeared on the vlog, Yap said: “She wants to do something different for her viewers. She usually does her make up. This time, I was the one doing the makeup on her. Hindi ko naman s’ya nasaktan.”

Yap revealed he has learned how to do his own make-up in show business. “I do it myself kasi when I started out, I didn’t have any make-up artist so I have to learn.”

The Filipino-Chinese actor launched his career on the primetime teleserye “My Binondo Girl” in 2011.

But it was in 2012 when he rose to fame via the morning teleserye “Be Careful With My Heart” opposite Sta. Maria. The television series ran for two years.

Yap, who was born and raised in Cebu City, is also a singer and a businessman.

