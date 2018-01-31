TV5, ESPN launch ESPN5.com

After its partnership last year, TV5 and ESPN will be launching today its digital properties via the ESPN5.com where Filipino sports fans can access the latest news, scores, videos from the Philippines and around the world.



ESPN5 president Chot Reyes made the announcement last Monday as he expressed excitement of adding the digital platform of ESPN, known with its catchphrase ‘The Worldwide Leader in Sports’ on television and also online.

“We have made some changes to the network of TV5 with the launching in October of our partnership with ESPN,” said Reyes in a press briefing held at Raffles Hotel in Makati City. “Part of that partnership is being serious in going 360 degree in our coverage of sports and content.”

“And we are here to announce the launching of the website ESPN5.com,” added Reyes, also the coach of Gilas Pilipinas.

