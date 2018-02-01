Bulalacao new PNP spokesman

By Martin A. Sadongdong

Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” M. dela Rosa has named Chief Supt. John Bulalacao as the new PNP spokesperson and chief of the PNP Public Information Office.



Bulalacao was appointed amid the re-launching of a toned down “Oplan: Tokhang” anti-drug campaign and the retirement of high-ranking officers.

He formally assumed his post yesterday in a simple turnover ceremony at the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Bulalacao vowed to fight fake news.

“They say that information is power. Certainly, there is truth to this statement and if I may add, information that is properly managed is reflective of a leadership that is not only responsible, mature, and accountable but also one that conveys integrity, sincerity, and clarity of vision and purpose,” Bulalacao said in his first remarks as PNP spokesperson before the media.

Bulalacao said that there is a need for “greater transparency and accountability” to keep the public informed.

“We shall be quick yet cautious as we help the public distinguish the truth from propaganda, facts from fake news, objectivity and impartiality from sensationalism,” he said.

“Heading an office that deals with the brightest minds of both the mainstream and alternative media, I am confident that with your cooperation and support, we shall collectively be successful in bringing about a more informed, vigilant, and responsible citizenry,” he added.

Bulalacao, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Maringal Class 1988, replaced his “mistah” or batch mate Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos who was named new director of the PNP-Aviation Security Group last Tuesday upon the retirement of Chief Supt. Sheldon Jacaban.

Carlos thanked Dela Rosa for giving him an opportunity to be the voice of PNP.

Bulalacao was conferred the “Medalya ng Pambihirang Pagli lingkod” while Carlos was awarded with “Medalya ng Katapatan” during the turnover ceremony.

Bulalacao served as the regional chief of the Directorial Staff of the National Capital Region Police Office and was promoted to the star rank last Jan. 14.

