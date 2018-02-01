Double the trouble, quadruple the fun

By Nestor Cuartero

TWO ACTRESSES, TWO RENEWALS: Angel Locsin on ABS-CBN. Jaclyn Jose on GMA-7. They signed extended contracts on the same day recently.

Award-winning actress Angel Locsin remains a Kapamilya as she renewed her contract with ABS-CBN last Monday (Jan. 29).

Angel, who has been a Kapamilya for over 10 years, said, “I want to thank ABS-CBN for trusting me and for taking good care of me.’’

The “Pilipinas Got Talent” (PGT) judge also revealed that she is slated to star in a movie under Star Cinema and in a teleserye under Dreamscape.

During her more than a decade of stay in ABS-CBN, she has done teleseryes that were big hits among audiences, including the “The Legal Wife,” “Lobo,” “Imortal,” and the last installment of the moonstone trilogy “La Luna Sangre.”

She has also served as a judge for “PGT” for two consecutive seasons alongside Vice Ganda, Freddie M. Garcia, and Robin Padilla.

On the same day, Jan. 29, Cannes best actress Jaclyn Jose renewed her exclusive contract with GMA Network.

It is Jaclyn’s third time to renew her contract with the network.

The veteran actress is part of upcoming drama series “The Cure” alongside Kapuso stars Tom Rodriguez and Jennylyn Mercado. “Maganda ‘yung ‘The Cure.’ Gusto ko ‘yung role ko dito. Mahirap pero bago ito sa Pilipinas. At pinaghahandaan talaga ang mga eksena. Idagdag mo pa si Jennylyn and Tom. Makikita ng viewers na kakaiba ito at interesting.”

