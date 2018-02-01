Palace: EJKs have no place in war vs drugs

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

Extrajudicial killings will never have a place in the administration’s war on illegal drugs, Malacañang vowed yesterday, after the United States voiced cautious optimism about the country’s human rights record.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque assured that government would continue to protect human rights, especially the people’s right to life, as the Philippine National Police has relaunched “Oplan: Tokhang.”

“We wish to reiterate that extrajudicial killings never had – and will never have – a place in the anti-illegal drug campaign,” Roque said.

Roque said the anti-drug campaign is “anchored on respect for human rights, cognizant of our obligation to protect our people’s right to life and to live in peace and security.”

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State James Walsh had earlier said Washington is being “cautiously optimistic” amid signs of fewer extrajudicial killings in the Philippines.

Although it has reduced support for the PNP due to human right concerns, Walsh said United States would continue to provide support in areas such as drug demand reduction programs.

Roque said Walsh’s statement indicated a “growing appreciation of the positive impact of the administration’s anti-illegal drug campaign.”

He cited that the country’s colleagues in the Association Southeast Asian Nations, China, and Japan have “fully” supported the government’s efforts to combat the narcotics trade.

