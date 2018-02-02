Ex-mayor, tiklo dahil sa petrolyo

- Home
By Minerva Newman
LILA, Bohol – Binitbit ng pulisya Martes si Alfonso D. Lim, ex-mayor dito, dahil sa illegal na pagbebenta diumano ng petrolyo.
Bago siya inaresto nasamsam sa bahay at sa isang warehouse ni Lim sa Graham Avenue, Cogon District, Tagbilaran City ang humigit kumulang R2.8 million halaga na butane canisters, liquefied petroleum gas tanks at iba pang gas refilling paraphernalia.
Ang operasyon ay isinagawa sa bisa ng search warrant na inisyu ni Judge Jennifer Chavez-Marcos ng Regional Trial Court Branch 2 at ni Judge Jorge D. Cabalit ng Regional Trial Court Branch 1.
Ayon kay P/Sr. Insp. Fritz Blanco, hepe ng Bohol Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) nasa kustodiya rin nila ang isang ten-wheeler truck at mga butane refilling paraphernalia kasama na ang isang air compressor, decanting device, refilling machine, digital weighing scales at pipe connector.
Ani Department of Energy (DoE), delikado ang ginagawa ni Lim, sapagkat ang refilled butane canisters ay madalas sumabog at maaaring maging sanhi ng sunog.