Filthy water hounds Mayon evacuees

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By NIÑO N. LUCES

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay – The Albay Provincial Health Office (PHO) confirmed Thursday that some of the water sources in a number of evacuation centers were contaminated with fecal and total coliforms.



Engr. William Sabater of Albay PHO said that based from the water sampling they have conducted the other day, only 12 of 42 it passed while 30 failed due to the presence of contaminants.

“We made water sampling to 60 water sources, including water refilling stations, and 42 of it were water sources like shallow well, water pumps, faucets connected to water districts and other water sources,” Sabater said.

Sabater said contaminated waters contain fecal coliforms, meaning waters were contaminated with human or animal waste and total coliforms and that water is also contaminated with fungus.

“Nakikiusap po kami sa media, sana ma-advise natin ‘yung mga evacuees na huwag iinum ng tubig sa mga gripo kung saan saan dyan, sa mga poso, at dapat dun lang sa ibinibigay natin sa kanilang tubig dahil cleared yan ng PHO. Para maiwasan ‘yung mangyari ulit na disaster, dapat wag sila iinum sa hindi cleared ng PHO,” Sabater said.

The provincial government started rationing drinking water to evacuees since last week to ensure their safety.

“Naglagay kami ng mga water dispensers, at ‘yung tubig nila mineral water. It is first time in the Philippines na ginawa natin to kung saan, mineral water ‘yung binibigay natin,” he explained.

Sabater revealed a number of diarrhea cases have been recorded recently.

“May nadiskubre kaming kaso ng diarrhea sa mga evacuation centers. Sampo sa bayan ng Camalig, at saka anim sa bayan ng Malilipot. Hindi pa naman natin masabi na outbreak ito kasi konti pa lang naman sya,” Sabater confirmed.

Related

comments