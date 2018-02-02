Golden years of indie cinema

MENDOZA-DIAZ – Since the late ‘2000s, indie cinema has been winning awards in international film festivals. Yes, the country is enjoying the golden years of indie cinema…basking in its glory.



The names that first come to mind are Brillante Mendoza and Lav Diaz, who may well be proclaimed National Artists in the years to come.

Brillante is Cannes best director for “Kinatay.” His “Ma’Rosa” gave Jaclyn Jose the Cannes best actress award. At the Venice filmfest, “Thy Womb” won a special prize and best actress award for Nora Aunor from the independent jurors (Golden Eel).

Lav’s “Ang Babaeng Humayo” won the top prize in Venice, Golden Lion. In Berlin, “Hele sa Hiwagang Hapis” won the Silver Bear.

To date, Mendoza and Diaz continue to shine in international filmfests. In some they served as jurors.

Perhaps in time, an indie might make it to Oscars.

TRIBUTES – Aside from Brillante and Lav, also deserving of tributes are lesser known indie filmmakers.

As they come to mind: Ralston Jover, Dan Villegas, Antoinette Jadaone, Mes de Guzman, Mikhail Red and father Raymond, Neal Tan, Arlyn de la Cruz, Sigrid Bernardo, Sonny Calvento, Jun Robles Lana, Perci Intalan, Louie Ignacio, Lawrence Fajardo, Jerold Tarrog, Adolf Alix, Paolo Villaluna, among others.

As to indie actors, the most awarded is Allen Dizon, who has lost count of all the trophies he’s received – and continues to receive – in local and international filmfests.

Also congrats to the likes of Ricky Davao, Ai-Ai de las Alas, Charo Santos, Alex de Rossi, Ana Capri, Irma Adlawan, LJ Reyes, Aiko Melendez, Baron Geisler, Joel Torre, Cherie Gil, Piolo Pascual, John Lloyd Cruz, Phillip Salvador, Yul Servo, Polo Ravales, Sid Lucero, Barbie Forteza, and others for taking time out to do indies. At times gratis et amore or “pang-gasolina lang.”

